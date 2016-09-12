It may be pertinent to add here that Lala PHC caters to a population of about 2.20 lakhs and only two doctors are managing the entire hospital. The Block Programme Manager of Lala Block PHC, Manjir Ahmed Barbhuiya said that they are facing acute shortage of staff and doctors, following which they are facing a tough time.

In a recent order of the State Government, all the Joint Directors of Health Services were asked to withdraw attachment of doctors from different hospitals. Health Department sources in Hailakandi informed that the attachment of two doctors, namely Dr Rup Kumar Deb and Dr Mujibur Rahman Majharbhuiya were withdrawn and they were asked to join in their original place of posting.

Dr Deb was asked to go to his original place of posting in Lala PHC and Dr Majharbhuiya was asked to join at Katlicherra PHC. Surprisingly, both the doctors did not pay any heed to the order and continue to serve as attached doctors in the SK Roy Civil Hospital.

The aforementioned attachment order, it may be noted, was implemented throughout the State with immediate effect by the respective district authorities. In Silchar, the attachment of two eye surgeons was withdrawn from the Satindra Mohan Dev Civil Hospital despite protest by the people. Due to attachment of both the doctors in Hailakandi Civil Hospital, the people of Lala and Katlicherra are facing acute shortage of doctors.

The sizeable section of people of both the localities have therefore demanded immediate posting of doctors in Lala and Katlicherra PHCs.