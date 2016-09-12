 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
IIT Guwahati holds outreach education prog
 NALBARI, Sept 11 - The Medini Foundation, a voluntary organisation initiated by some research scholars of IIT, Guwahati organised an outreach education programme at Raitkuchi village in Nalbari district recently.

Prof Anil Kumar Goswami, former director of ASTEC, Guwahati who is also a former Principal of Cotton College, inaugurated the outreach education programme.The basic objective of the programme is to promote innovative and scientific mindset among the rural youths. In his inaugural speech, Prof Goswami, who is the president of the Medini Foundation, stressed on importance of science in day-to-day life for the betterment of the society.The society will be well-equipped to fight superstition, if the mindset of its members is scientific.

Speaking in the programme, Bibhuti Ranjan Bhattacharjya, secretary of the PAC committee member of RuTAG-NE, IIT Guwahati highlighted the importance of inclusion of innovative programmes and interaction of schoolchildren with scholars from high-ranking institutes in school curriculam to rejuvenate the traditional earning processes of the region like agriculture, silk sector and cottage industry. He also mentioned that the organisation will promote self entrepreunership among rural youth and will take small scale projects in the schools of this locality.

Uday Narayan Deka, secretary, PRAG discussed the various myth and superstitions prevailing in our society and interacted with school students of the region. In his brief power point presentation, he tried to inspire the village youths to take to higher studies.The outreach education programme was addressed by Kamal Kumar Basumatary from IIT, Guwahati and Sarat Kalita of Raitkuchi on the importance of social leadership and having a scientific mindset. More than a hundred youths participated in the programme.

