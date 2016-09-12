During the interaction, various aspects of the film, including its roots in Lakshminath Bezbaroa’s Burhi Ai’r Xadhu, were discussed. The event was organised by the Society for English Studies (SES) in collaboration with the JB College Campus Chapter of the Jorhat Film Society. The programme was part of a unique promotion drive for the film, ahead of its scheduled theatrical release in Assam on September 16.

The film team was led by production head Himen Bora and debutant director Bhaskar Hazarika, who admitted that he had taken a “poetic licence” in adapting four of Bezbaroa’s tales for the screenplay. Other members of the team were actors Kopil Bora, Zerifa Wahid and Urmila Mahanta who recounted their experiences before, during and after the shooting, which took place in Majuli. The actors stressed that every culture lover in Assam should watch Kothanodi. They praised the film for marking a radical departure in terms of storytelling and technique, and for its genuine attempt to reconnect with Assamese cultural roots.

The film team also emphasized the potential for filmmakers to tap into the State’s rich heritage of literature as well as oral traditions in creating cinema for an international audience. The students quizzed the visiting team on the crisis being faced by Assamese cinema, the experience of working with seasoned actors like Seema Biswas and Adil Hussain, and the avenues for getting into the Indian School of Drama or the IIFT, Pune. The programme was hosted by Dr Surajit Sharma, associate professor, Department of English, the release added.