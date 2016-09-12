Bhalukaguri, Oujari FC in semis

Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Sept 11 - Bhalukaguri FC and Oujari FC entered the semifinals of the Naba Bora Memorial Football Tournament at the Jagi Kalpataru playground. In the quarterfinal, Bhalukaguri thrashed Jagi Kalpataru 6-1. Jibanta Boro scored four goals while Padma Pator and Nabajyoti Bordoloi scored a goal each. Lakhi Bora scored the lone goal for Jagi Kalpataru. In another quarterfinal, Oujari FC got the better of Jagiroad FC 6-1 via tie-breaker. The game was locked 1-1 during regulation time.