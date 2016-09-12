 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
Bodoland Gold Cup from Sept 18
Correspondent
 UDALGURI, Sept 11 - The 21st edition of the Bodoland Gallants Gold Cup football tournament is going to be held at Dimakuchi stadium in Udalguri district from September 18. The tournament will be jointly organised by Dimakuchi regional committee of ABSU and Dimakuchi Sports Association.

A total of eight teams including two teams from Udalguri district are participating in the event. The teams are: New Model FC, Udalguri; Dimakuchi Orgen Club; Football Academy, Dhupdhara of Goalpara; Assam Regiment Centre, Shillong; Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Darjeeling; Indo-Tibetan Police Force, Katihar; Jorhat Borbheta FC and Sikkim Aakram FC of Gangtok.

