Assam squad for JP Atrey Tournament



GUWAHATI, Sept 11 - Assam Cricket Association on Sunday named the State senior team for the JP Atrey Tournament to be held at Chandigarh, in Punjab from September 16, stated a press release. Squad: Pallav Kumar Das (Captain), Rahul Hazarika, Arup Das, Dhiraj Goswami, Amit Sinha, Sibsankar Roy, Pritam Debnath, Tarjinder Singh, Wasiqur Rahman (WK), Abu Nechim Ahmed, Mrinmoy Dutta, Bikash Chetry, Pritam Das, Krishna Das. Manager: Muktabul Hussain; Chief coach: Sunil Joshi; Asstistant coach: Subhrajit Saikia; Fielding coach: Subhadeep Ghosh; Physio: Dr Parvez Bhati; Video analyst: Rajesh Sharma; Trainer: Naresh Ramadoss.