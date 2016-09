State U-19 team named



GUWAHATI, Sept 11 - The Assam Cricket Association named the State Under-19 team for the JY Lele Memorial Invitation One-Day Tournament to be held at Boroda from September 14, stated a press release. Squad: Abhisekh Thakuri (WK), Joy Singh Yadav, Sandip Paul Mazumdar (WK), Angshuman Saikia, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Subham Mandal, Sunu Kumar, Aman Chetry, Dharani Rabha, Mukhter Hussain, Arbind Biswas, Akash Sengupta, Hirokjyoti Das, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Jitumoni Kalita, Hrishikesh Bora, Abir Chakraborty, Rahul Singh. Manager: Biswajit Baruah; Coach: Ajay Ratra; Physio: Sheel Daniel; Video analyst: Manpreet Singh Sidhu; Trainer: Pobitra Borah.