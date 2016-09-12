West Bengal with 568 points ensured their place at the top while Odisha with 386 had to be content with the second position. Jharkhand with 311 finished third while Assam with 284 points finished fourth.

The two-day championship was organised by the Assam Amateur Athletics Association.

Altogether 610 athletes from 10 States including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal took part in the championship where 129 events in four age groups were held.