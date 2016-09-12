 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
Dipa hails Paralympic Games medal winners

 AGARTALA, Sept 11: Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on an Olympic medal by a whisker in Rio de Janeiro recently, today showered praise on Thangavelu Mariyappan and Varun Singh Bhati for winning gold and bronze in the Paralympics.

“You have achieved something what I could not. I would have loved to meet both of you in person,” Dipa said in her congratulatory message.

Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi said: “Proud to be an Indian. You (Mariyappan and Bhati) have made us proud.”

India’s national anthem was finally played at the medal ceremony in Rio after 21-year-old Mariyappan of Tamil Nadu won the gold in men’s high jump T-42 event at the Paralympics by jumping a personal best of 1.89 metres.

Noida lad Bhati also secured a personal best of 1.86m in the same event to win a bronze as India for the first time had two members on the podium. – PTI

