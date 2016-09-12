 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
Karate C’ship under way


Players in action at the 10th UKAA Sub-Junior, Cadet & Junior State Karate Championship organised by United Karate-Do Association, Assam at DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Sept 11 - The 10th United Karate-do Association, Assam (UKAA) Sub Junior, Cadet & Junior State Karate Championship was today officially inaugurated by the general secretary of Karate Association of India, Bharat Sharma at the DTRP Indoor Stadium here today. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Assam Olympic Association joint secretary Anup Choudhury, assistant secretary Upen Chakraborty, Asian Karate judge Mutum Banking Singh, Ashim Kr Deka of The Assam Tribune, among others. The inauguration meeting was presided over by the UKAA working president Bhuban Lahkar. Altogether 300 players and 60 officials from 16 districts are participating in the championship, stated a press release.

