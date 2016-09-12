Karate C’ship under way





The 10th UKAA Sub-Junior, Cadet & Junior State Karate Championship organised by United Karate-Do Association, Assam at DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday. The inauguration meeting was presided over by the UKAA working president Bhuban Lahkar. Altogether 300 players and 60 officials from 16 districts are participating in the championship, stated a press release.