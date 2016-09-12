According to a release from CMO, delivering his ‘Statement of Hope’ at the 4th Edition of Pangkor Dialogue at Ipoh in Malaysian State of Perak recently, Zeliang said, to achieve inclusive sustainable development, every progress would require change. He, however, lamented that development and growth have been measured by numbers so far. “Today, we should focus on humanitarian values as measurement for development and growth,” Zeliang emphasised.

Questioning if the primary attention of humanity is to make maximum profits, he asked if it is acceptable that “1 per cent of the world population should own most of the global wealth depriving the majority to live in wars, conflicts and violence.”

Zeliang called upon global leaders to accept a higher and more promising call for reforms to create “an effective and implementable solution to sustainable development.”

“The hope is there, we can see it everywhere; please join us now making the Pangkor Dialogue a platform for the voice of everyone to be heard. Let us unite together to make a better development to set pace of living for the younger generation without forgetting our ancestors,” the Chief Minister appealed. He also expressed his firm belief that “every issue in the world can be resolved if the people who care would come together to fund solutions.”

The Pangkor Dialogue is organised by the Institute Darul Ridzuan with the theme “Building Resilience for Inclusive & Sustainable Future.” Launched by Chief Minister of Malaysian State of Perak, Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, the keynote address at the inaugural function was delivered by Fredrik Haren of Sweden while leaders from Sri Lanka, Republic of Guinea, Philippines, Thailand and UAE delivered their ‘Statements of Hope’ along with Nagaland Chief Minister.

The outcome of the dialogue is expected to provide actionable and impactful recommendations for the benefits of all stakeholders.

Pangkor Dialogue also has been proven to be a venue for forming fruitful collaborations between international stakeholders. The event provides a platform that brings all the stakeholders under one roof. It also aims to bring together leaders, academicians, researchers, policy makers, industry thinkers and personalities from around the world to shares ideas and to discuss issues related to development and sustainability.

The event will serve as a unique platform to network, business match, share ideas, and to showcase investment opportunities in Nagaland. The Nagaland CM is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Dialogue on Tuesday.