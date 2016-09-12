The meeting was organised by Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) in partnership with Santhigiri Ashram, Kerala, under the State flagship programme, Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Promotion Programme.

Based on the theme, “Integrated Traditional Health Care Services as an Organised Sector,” the objective of the meeting was to provide a platform to traditional medicine practitioners in the State and promote indigenous and traditional health care.

The meeting also brainstormed ways to conserve, cultivate and value add to the medicinal plants. In this regard, more than 50 traditional medicine practitioners from all over the State participated in the meeting and shared their ideas.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to such practitioners to interact and share their issues and concerns with eminent scientists, professionals on various topics relating to medicinal plants and the traditional healthcare practices.

Discussions were also held on “approach to promote cultivation of potential medicinal plants with ready-made access to market.”

Some of the other issues included “perspective plan for bio-prospecting the properties of potential marketable medicinal plants commonly used by herbal practitioners.”