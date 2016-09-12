Expressing concern over the frequent strikes, Ibobi admitted that entrepreneurs, investors and tourists from outside the State are unwilling to come here due to the prevailing situation in the State.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the flag-off function of the Imphal leg of the charity half marathon “Run Raise Respond North East” at the historic Kangla Fort here on Saturday. The event was organised by MNet, a leading telecom companies in NE in association with local bodies. Similar runs have been held in Guwahati, Shillong and Kohima.

Stating that the government alone cannot create employment opportunities, he said, joint ventures could create more employment opportunities in the State.

In his speech, Nigel Eastwood, a technology investor and an UK based entrepreneur, said that the North East is critically important to the growth and development of India. “This run is to support local entrepreneurs in the region and to highlight the immense potential of the region in commerce and tourism to the entrepreneurs of the rest of the country and world,” the man behind the event added.

Rajya Sabha MP and Olympic Bronze Medallist MC Mary Kom and State Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam also attended the function.

Around 400 participants comprising walkers, runners, cyclists and bikers took part in the 21.1 km run from Kangla Fort to Maibam Lotpa Ching, Nambol World War II Memorial site.