16 Mizoram employees dismissed for corruption
Newmai News
 AIZAWL, Sept 11 - At least 16 Mizoram Government employees have been dismissed from service in the last eight years and of these six were given compulsory retirement.

State Vigilance department’s record said that from 2008 till June 2016, 10 government employees have been terminated and out of this five were given dismissal order. They were punished with a penalty not to join any government job, while the other five were removed from their posts.

Sources said that five removed employees were Corporation department assistant who was removed on misappropriation charges, Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department storekeeper – removed for embezzling Rs 42.15 lakh of supply sale proceed; Excise & Narcotics UDC – dismissed for misappropriating Rs 25.70 lakh, storekeeper – removed for embezzling rice worth Rs 77.98 lakh and storekeeper (grade), who was removed for embezzling rice worth Rs 964.56 lakh.

Five employees who were given dismissal order were Rural Development BDO, Trade & Commerce marketing officer, two Health & Family Welfare UDCs, and FCS & CA DCSO. The BDO of Rural Department was dismissed on misappropriation charges, while Trade & Commerce marketing officer was dismissed for misappropriating Rs 89 lakh, the Health & Family UDCs were dismissed for misappropriating Rs 130 lakh and the DCSO of FCS&CA was dismissed for illegally selling 150 quintal of rice.

The employees who were given retirement include Corporation department UDC who misappropriated Rs 27 lakh, MAP constable for illegal transaction, Land Revenue ASO-II for misappropriation, LR&S Assistant for miscalculating compensation meant for Builum village and LR&S Jt Director for misappropriation.

