2 Arunachal cops injured in mob attack

 ITANAGAR, Sept 11 - Two policemen were seriously injured when a mob attacked a police team that went to Silatoo Miri village in Namsai district in search of drug peddlers, an official said today.

The mob attacked the police team with machetes injuring two including sub-inspector D Singpho during its raid yesterday, Additional Deputy Commissioner MK Deori said.

The injured policemen were shifted to a hospital at Dibrugarh in Assam in a critical condition.

The villagers also manhandled Namsai SP CK Mein and two accompanying officials who went to the spot on hearing the incident, the ADC said.

Later, police reinforcement reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Namsai is one of the districts in Arunachal Pradesh which is badly affected by drug menace.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested a hardcore NSCN (K) cadre from Malugaon in Changlang district.

The rebel identified as self-styled Sergent Major Asen Hakun was arrested in the wee hours yesterday, an official release said today.

A China made pistol with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from the cadre who joined the outfit in September 2002, the release added. – PTI

