The NGO later filed a complaint with Meghalaya Education Minister Deborah C Marak asking her to look into the matter.

“The RTI reply received from SDSEO of Ampati showed that three teachers – Emerald Marak (appointed in 2012 when he was 35), Loppustone Sangma (appointed in 2014 when he was 35) and Badal Paul (appointed in 2015 when he was 35) – were all appointed despite being over the age criteria”, the NGO said.

“This is a clear violation. We believe this is just the start of more such discoveries,” said Maxbirth G Momin, of AYC. The service rules state an upper age limit of 28 for general candidates and 33 for SC/ST.

“We therefore demand that their services are terminated with immediate effect,” added Maxbirth.