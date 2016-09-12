 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
NGO alleges anomalies in teacher appointment
Correspondent
 TURA, Sept 11 - Achik Youth Council (AYC) has pointed out anomalies in the appointment of teachers in South West Garo Hills district. The revelation came after an RTI application which detected at least three teachers who were chosen despite not meeting age criteria.

The NGO later filed a complaint with Meghalaya Education Minister Deborah C Marak asking her to look into the matter.

“The RTI reply received from SDSEO of Ampati showed that three teachers – Emerald Marak (appointed in 2012 when he was 35), Loppustone Sangma (appointed in 2014 when he was 35) and Badal Paul (appointed in 2015 when he was 35) – were all appointed despite being over the age criteria”, the NGO said.

“This is a clear violation. We believe this is just the start of more such discoveries,” said Maxbirth G Momin, of AYC. The service rules state an upper age limit of 28 for general candidates and 33 for SC/ST.

“We therefore demand that their services are terminated with immediate effect,” added Maxbirth.

