“The financial health of the government would not allow implementation of the Pay Commission recommendations unless additional financial assistance is received from the Centre,” Lal Thanhawla said.

State Finance department has been calculating the financial implications of implementing the pay panel recommendations, officials said.

Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers, an umbrella organisation of the State Government employees associations, recently submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking additional allocation of fund for implementation of the Pay Commission for the State Government employees. – PTI