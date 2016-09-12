 
September 12, 2016
Mizo CM rules out pay panel implementation

 AIZAWL, Sept 11 - Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Friday said the State Government would not be able to implement the 7th Central Pay Commission’s recommendations for the its employees in near future.

“The financial health of the government would not allow implementation of the Pay Commission recommendations unless additional financial assistance is received from the Centre,” Lal Thanhawla said.

State Finance department has been calculating the financial implications of implementing the pay panel recommendations, officials said.

Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers, an umbrella organisation of the State Government employees associations, recently submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking additional allocation of fund for implementation of the Pay Commission for the State Government employees. – PTI

