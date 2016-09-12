Inaugurating the third day of the Mother Teresa International Film Festival (MTIFF) here recently at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Sangma said the Missionaries of Charity has been an inspiration for a large section of the society.

“The government has different departments looking after the welfare of the less privileged and differently abled. The Missionaries of Charity homes can be effectively utilised by these departments to give internship,” he said.

The Chief Minister was of the opinion that the employees could get themselves “acclimatised” before being inducted into government service so that they can serve with better understanding and love.

He also expressed pride and happiness on behalf of the government to be associated with the festival as Shillong is the first city to host the MTIFF after the canonisation of Mother Teresa. He proposed to host the MTIFF every year in different places across the State.

The MTIFF is being organised by Archdiocese of Shillong, Diocese of Jowai and Missionaries of Charity in collaboration with Department of Information and Public Relations and Department of Urban Affairs.