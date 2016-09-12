 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Mizoram to submit plan for Bru repatriation

 AIZAWL, Sept 11 - Mizoram Government would soon submit the final movement plan for Bru repatriation which was scheduled to begin from early November.

Additional Secretary for State Home department Lalbiakzama said that the detailed movement plan under Road Map-5 for Bru repatriation process was being finalised for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval.

The MHA had instructed the State Government to make efforts for repatriation of around 3,445 Bru families from the six relief camps in North Tripura despite the complete failure of the last repatriation attempt. Not a single Bru refugee had come forward to return to Mizoram during repatriation move last year. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Planet Young awards presented
  • Run to spread Vivekananda’s teachings
  • Brajanath Sharma Drama Fest gets under way
  • City’s Jain community observing ‘Das Lakshan’
  • State BJP to have new president by month-end
  • Stress on boosting tourism
    		•
  • Mangaldai celebrates maestro’s birth anniversary
  • Kothanodi team interacts with JB College students
  • IIT Guwahati holds outreach education prog
  • Historic Mekenzi Road in dilapidated state
  • Doctor attachment order ignored in Hailakandi
  • Plan to merge Budgets opposed
  • Caterpillar infestation in Kaziranga area
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Sumi Hoho dissociates from Naga Hoho
  • Mizoram to submit plan for Bru repatriation
  • Sangma moots internship for Govt employees
  • Mizo CM rules out pay panel implementation
  • NGO alleges anomalies in teacher appointment
  • 2 Arunachal cops injured in mob attack
  • 16 Mizoram employees dismissed for corruption
  • Run held in Imphal to support entrepreneurs
  • 7 year-old girl raped by grandfather
  • Meet to promote indigenous healthcare
  • Measure development on values: Zeliang
    		•
  • Kerber caps season with US Open title
  • Barcelona stunned by Alaves
  • Karate C’ship under way
  • Dipa hails Paralympic Games medal winners
  • 28th EZ Junior Athletic C’ship concludes
  • State U-19 team named
  • Assam squad for JP Atrey Tournament
  • Bodoland Gold Cup from Sept 18
  • Bhalukaguri, Oujari FC in semis
  • Football tourney under way
    		•
     
     