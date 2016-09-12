Additional Secretary for State Home department Lalbiakzama said that the detailed movement plan under Road Map-5 for Bru repatriation process was being finalised for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval.

The MHA had instructed the State Government to make efforts for repatriation of around 3,445 Bru families from the six relief camps in North Tripura despite the complete failure of the last repatriation attempt. Not a single Bru refugee had come forward to return to Mizoram during repatriation move last year. – PTI