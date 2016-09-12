The festival commenced on September 6 and will continue up to September 15. On the last day a large procession will be brought out, which will pass through Fancy Bazar area and culminate at Mahavir Bhawan, AT Road, where a special workshop and the ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Tirthankar will be performed.

Many people of the Jain community observe fast ranging from 10 to 32 days for purification of their souls. This year four persons are observing fast of 32 days, which includes Shukleswar Das, an Assamese gentlemen of Guwahati who is following Jainism for the last one year. Sushila Devi Ajmera, Anil Godha and Binita Godha are also observing 32-day fasting.