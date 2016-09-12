The festival lamp was lit by Brajanath Sharma’s daughter Nirmala Mishra. The festival was inaugurated by well-known music director-composer-singer-actor Bibhuranjan Choudhury. The souvenir Kohinoor was released by noted lyricist-singer Loknath Goswami.

The function was followed by the first night’s play. Saanko from Gauhati University presented Mahajagya, written by Dr Sitanath Lahkar and directed by Debashis Saikia. Written in the backdrop of the then prevailing situation in the country before demolition of the Babri Masjid, the play depicts the fragile communal fabric of society. It beautifully showcases how the ruling class, irrespective of religious orientations, exploits people’s sentiments for their benefit by disturbing peace and unity in society.

This evening saw presentation of the maiden show of Charbak, written and directed by Dr Sitanath Lahkar. The play is based on the character Charbak, who is denied existence of soul and its so-called union with the ‘supreme being’ after death. The drama presents arguments of both sides, believing and not believing in the existence of the soul. It also raises the burning issue of caste and untouchability that still prevails in society.

Tomorrow, New Delhi-based JNU’s Jumbish Arts will perform Gaurakh Dhanda, written and directed by Satish Mukhtalif and based on Harishankar Parsai’s satires. Based on the ongoing attacks on democratic values and secularism either in the name of protection of ‘Indian culture’ or ‘nationalism’ or ‘cow protection’ in the country, the play attempts to build a dialogue and create space for social harmony.