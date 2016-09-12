

Governor Banwarilal Purohit flagging off the Bharat Jaago Daud organised by Kreeda Bharati, at SAI Complex in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos

It may be mentioned that ‘Bharat Jaago Daud’ is observed every year as a mark of respect and remembrance of how Swami Vivekananda had aroused the spirit of youth of the country to motivate and channelise their energy for nation building.

Students of different city schools participated in the half-marathon that was organised by Kreeda Bharati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “The need of the hour is to get the coming generations of our country acquainted with the ideals and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. The moral degradation that we are experiencing today can be addressed by Swamiji’s teachings.”

He also said that it was Swami Vivekananda who had popularised ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ on the global stage.

Purohit also asked the Kreeda Bharati to take the initiative of popularising Swamiji’s teachings among the student community. Terming the children as the future of the country, Purohit said that Swamiji’s teachings will help students inculcate good values in them because students with sound values can only lead the country to prosperity.

“If the rate of development our country is to be expedited, value-based education should become a prime focus for our students,” the Governor added.

Purohit also asked Kreeda Bharati to take the lead in the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign and make Guwahati a clean and serene city. He also stressed the need of converting ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign into a mass movement.

President of Kreeda Bharati, Guwahati Chapter, Rakhi Sarma, Director, SAI, Dr Subhash Basumatary, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.