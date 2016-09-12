

The ‘Spinning a Yarn’ contest winners with their trophies. – AT Photo The ‘Spinning a Yarn’ contest winners with their trophies. – AT Photo

The first prize was won by Arpita Das, Class IX, South Point School, Guwahati; the second prize went to Stuti Priyadarshini, Class VII, St Mary’s Sr. Sec. School, Maliagon and the third prize went to Swagatmitra Bhattacharya, Class VII, Don Bosco School.

Honourable mention awards went to Darshayata Deka, Class VII, Carmel School, Jorhat; Prerana Das, Class X, Maria’s Public School, Guwahati; Bhraaz Kashyap, Class VIII, Don Bosco School, Guwahati; Kaushik Mazumdar, Class X, Debendra Green Grove English High School, Dhekiajuli; Prastuti Boro, Class VIII, Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Guwahati and Jyotismita Talukdar, Class VI, Tezpur Gurukul. The best contributor of the year for creative endeavour was S Sai Prasad.

Speaking on the past and present of children’s literature, Adhikari dwelt on its genesis, saying the history of children’s literature can be traced back to the age of lullabies, folklore and other forms of oral literature. He stressed the importance of children’s literature and said reading contributes towards personality development of the child.

Adhikari also mentioned how epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata with their universal appeal and message have always aroused the enthusiasm of the readers and have shaped young minds. He spoke at length on Assamese children’s literature and pointed out that overcoming myriad challenges, this genre has reached its blossoming point in the State. He recollected the contributions of stalwarts like Lakshminath Bezboruah and Navakanta Baruah in enriching children’s literature.

Narzary, who judged the entries, shared her experience of deciding on the winners and said imagination and flow of language were the benchmark for selecting the best. She appreciated the technique of presentation of the winners and urged the young people present to improve their language for good career prospects.

While Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune PJ Baruah welcomed the audience, the vote of thanks was offered by Indrani Raimedhi, Features Editor, The Assam Tribune.