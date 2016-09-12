 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
6 killed in separate road accidents
Correspondents
 BONGAIGAON, Sept 11 - Three school students died on the spot and one critically injured when a Bolero hit them from behind on the NH-31 at Dangaigaon under Bijni police station in Chirang district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Anser Ali (14), Dilwar Hussain (14) and Hizbul Haque (15). Critically injured Karimul Islam (15) is under medical care at a private hospital here.

All the victims were students of class IX in Dakshin Bijni High School and residents of Nagarjhar of Manikpur area in Bongaigaon district. They were taking morning walk when the accident occurred.

The agitated local people blocked the highway for close to two hours demanding compensation to the families of the victims. It caused a long traffic jam on the highway. The blockade was lifted after Bijni SDO (civil) assured compensation to the families of the victims.

The police is yet to trace the Bolero involved in the accident. According to eyewitness the vehicle had a Meghalaya registration number.

UDALGURI: Three persons travelling in a pick-up van were killed in a road mishap when their vehicle hit a standing truck on the NH-15 at Rowta Chariali under Rowta police station in the wee hours today.

Those killed have been identified as Rabiram Boro (28), Abinash Daimary (25) and Biju Basumatary (27) of Doomdooma village under Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district. They were coming from Sonapur near Guwahati.

