Speaking at the Vision Document release function of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA) at the Lions Club Auditorium in the city today, Chief Minister said that ABVKA has been doing commendable job in highlighting the issues of the tribal society and the Vision Document would go a long way in helping the government to formulate ways for tribal uplift.

Sonowal said that tribal people live in difficult socioeconomic conditions and factors like illiteracy and poverty have halted their development process. Taking advantage of their poverty and illiteracy, tribal people have been reduced in their own homeland and illegal migrants have encroached on their lands. Taking a strong stance against such practices Chief Minister Sonowal said that the government is determined to bring the tribal people of the State at par with other communities.

Sonowal said that taking advantage of their weaker socioeconomic status antisocial elements like terrorists organisations are luring away some of the tribal youths of the State and this would not be allowed to continue. Both Central and State Governments have been working towards making an inclusive society where rights of all communities are upheld and benefits of the government schemes reach all the people cutting across all barriers.

Urging the people of the State to work hard to achieve their goals in life, Chief Minister said that government schemes would only be successful when people work hard to take benefit of those schemes. Tribal youths must work towards making meaningful contribution to the society through sincere and dedicated endeavours staying away from social evils like drugs and other antisocial activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, etc., are all aimed at enabling the underprivileged sections of the society to make the dream of inclusive society a reality, Chief Minister said.

Saying that the Vision Document prepared by ABVKA would help the government in implementing tribal welfare schemes in the coming days as extensive research has gone into the document to highlight all the issues and concerns of the tribal society.

Minister of Transport Chandra Mohan Patowary was also present on the occasion.