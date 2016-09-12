 
Guwahati, Monday, September 12, 2016
Rajnath to raise issue in US, Russia visits

 NEW DELHI, Sept 11 - Ratcheting up pressure on Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia and the United States next week to highlight the issue of the neighbouring country sponsoring terrorism in India and discuss efforts to counter ISIS activities in the region.

Singh will visit Russia for five days beginning September 18 where he will have bilateral talks with Russian Minister for Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev and discuss issues related to Indo-Russia joint anti-terror cooperation.

They will also discuss cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and growing activities of ISIS in the country and its neighbourhood.

The Home Minister will travel to Washington on September 26 for a seven-day visit for the Indo-US Homeland Security Dialogue with his American counterpart Jeh Charles Johnson.

Singh will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and activities of ISIS in India and other South Asian countries.

“In both the bilateral visits to Russia and the US, the Home Minister will highlight Pakistan’s direct involvement in cross border terrorism and growing activities of the Middle East terror group in India and its neighbourhood,” a Home Ministry official said.

The Home Minister will have threadbare discussions with his Russian and the US counterparts on how to enhance anti-terror cooperation, especially checking the growing activities of ISIS and sharing of intelligence inputs. – PTI

