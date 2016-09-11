 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
DU marathon highlights women empowerment
Staff Correspondent
 DIBRUGARH, Sept 10 - The Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering and Technology (DUIET) organised a marathon here under the banner of Auxesis 6.0 and with the theme, ‘Stop molestation of women,’ as the promotional event of Auxesis 2016.

The marathon’s objective was to spread awareness about women empowerment in the society. It also carried a strong message against the recent incident in which a university student was forcibly picked up and robbed of her belongings.

The marathon was flagged off by Swapna Baruah, gold medal winner in the World Martial Arts Games held in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015. The marathon also witnessed the participation of Nilotpal Sharma, special instructor and senior martial artist of Dibrugarh Martial Arts and Self Defence Academy, Jiten Hazarika, Dean of Student Affairs, Dibrugarh University, Niranjan Bora, faculty convener, Auxesis V6.0, Himangshu Das, student convener, Auxesis V6.0, professors and associate professors of the university and hundreds of college students.

The 6-km marathon began at 6 am from the Chowkidingee ground to the Dibrugarh University. The event was followed by prize distribution to the position holders and talks by professors. The marathon was won by Priyanka Talukdar of the Physics Department of the Dibrugarh University and Bishal Saha of BTech Department of DUIET.

The marathon sought to showcase the unity in the university and send a strong message to those who hold biased opinions against women, a release stated.

Meanwhile, the varsity is gearing up for Auxesis 6.0, which is scheduled to begin from September 23.

Public holiday: On account of Id-ul-Zuha, the Dibrugarh district administration has declared September 13 as a public holiday instead of September 12. All State Government offices, educational institutions and financial institutions under the Government of Assam will remain closed on September 13. However, September 12 will be a working day, a press release stated.

