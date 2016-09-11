The AAI, in a letter to Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan, made its position clear that there would be no issues on its part regarding the night movement of flights here.

Talking to this correspondent, the Cachar DC said that stress is being laid on improving connectivity in the Barak Valley. “The Air Force here has agreed on principle to extend the watch hours till 6 pm. This will help flights to arrive even during the evening hours,” Vishwanathan said.

Nand Kishore Deoli, Silchar Airport Director, AAI, reiterated that the watch hours would be extended from 4 pm to 6 pm. The landing of flights is a certain possibility and there is adequate infrastructure available at the Silchar Airport. However, the operators here need to obtain a specific schedule for flights reaching here during the night, Deoli pointed out.