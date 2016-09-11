 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
ANN Service
 GOLAKGANJ, Sept 10 - Agriculture in Dhubri has hit a low phase. Due to scarcity of rainfall, paddy cultivation has already been affected to a great extent. Local farmers said that crop productivity has also significantly declined. They claimed that it has happened due to the impact of mobile phone towers. They also claimed that rainfall has decreased in Dhubri due to the brick kilns thriving in the area as the soil and environment of the area have been affected.

A section of cultivators have already lost interest and become indifferent to agricultural activities.

PHE dept’s apathy decried: The Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Department has allegedly failed to supply any potable water in several parts of Dhubri district despite the implementation of schemes worth crores of rupees. Due to the alleged apathy of the department, people in many parts of the district have been facing drinking water crisis. In Dhubri subdivision, many residents have taken ill due to the consumption of unsafe water.

At places like Adabari, Dharmasala, Ghewmari, Kalahat, Kismathasdah, Durahati, Golakganj, Agomani, Chagolia, Dhepdhepi and Dumardoha under Dhubri subdivision, people have been hit the most due to the shortage of potable water. People of Dharmasala, Adabari, Golakganj, Lakhimari, Asarikandi,Ghewmari, Kalahat, Kismathasdah, Durahati, Agomani, Chagolia, Dhepdhepi and Dumardaha villages have been left with no other option than drinking water containing fluoride. As a result, they have reportedly been suffering from toothache, back pain, hairfall and other health problems.

If the PHE Department does not take any steps to clean the fluoride-contaminated water in these areas, the situation will further worsen.

