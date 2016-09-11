Addressing a press conference at the Doomdooma Press Club on Friday, Bhumij said that irregular supply of gas to the tea factories of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts since the last 15 days has affected the tea industry. He blamed the State Industry Minister for his “failure” to solve the problem.

The Doomdooma MLA alleged that at the instruction of the Industry Minister, the Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) has stopped gas supply to the tea factories. Bhumij added the Industry Minister has no knowledge of the tea industry. If the tea industry suffers losses, the economy of the State will be adversely affected.

Due to irregular supply of gas, a large number of temporary workers have already lost their jobs, Bhumij pointed out. He also criticised the labour unions for their alleged silence over the matter.

Special DGP visits Doomdooma: At a time when panic has gripped different parts of Tinsukia district following rumours about the ‘appearance’ of mysterious men, the Special Director General of Police (Law & Order ), Kuladhar Saikia, visited Doomdooma on Thursday. He discussed the issue with gaonburhas, VDP leaders, members of local organisations and public representatives at the Conference Hall of the Doomdooma Fire Service Station. The DG made an appeal to scotch the rumours. He sought the cooperation of all sections of people to bring the situation back to normalcy. Saikia also urged the people not to take the law into their hands. Strong legal action will be taken against those who violate the laws, he warned. Tinsukia SP Mugdhajyoti Mahanta was also present during the discussion.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Dhulijan village apologised for their attack on a team of Army personnel which had rushed to the village following the ‘report’ of the appearance of pisol manuh (‘slippery men’) on September 3. The villagers clarified that the incident took place due to a misunderstanding.