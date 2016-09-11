 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
Correspondent
 BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 10 - The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath, Asitaksha Chakravarty will lay stress on keeping the prices of essential commodities stable in the district. This was observed by him on Wednesday while meeting the mediapersons of Biswanath and Behali at the conference hall at his office.

He further added that potato and onions would be made available through fair price shops. The mediapersons also apprised him of several problems being faced by the people of Biswanath and Behali. These include parking of vehicles, traffic jams, border row with Arunachal Pradesh along the Behali Reserve Forest, fishing community’s problems, the poor condition of NH 15, the dilapidated condition of public markets, poor condition of tea gardens, problems of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital etc.

The DC assured his level best to resolve these problems. Earlier, the media persons of Biswanath Chariali also met Brajenjit Singha, the newly-appointed Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district. He was apprised about the various law-and- order issues of the district including on the Assam-Arunachal border row at Behali, rhino poaching, extremist problems etc. The SP sought everybody’s help and cooperation for making Biswanath a peaceful district. The meet was also attended by ASP (HQ), Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DSP (HQ), Mouchumi Kalita, DSP (Border) S Ahmed and others.

