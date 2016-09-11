He further added that potato and onions would be made available through fair price shops. The mediapersons also apprised him of several problems being faced by the people of Biswanath and Behali. These include parking of vehicles, traffic jams, border row with Arunachal Pradesh along the Behali Reserve Forest, fishing community’s problems, the poor condition of NH 15, the dilapidated condition of public markets, poor condition of tea gardens, problems of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital etc.

The DC assured his level best to resolve these problems. Earlier, the media persons of Biswanath Chariali also met Brajenjit Singha, the newly-appointed Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district. He was apprised about the various law-and- order issues of the district including on the Assam-Arunachal border row at Behali, rhino poaching, extremist problems etc. The SP sought everybody’s help and cooperation for making Biswanath a peaceful district. The meet was also attended by ASP (HQ), Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DSP (HQ), Mouchumi Kalita, DSP (Border) S Ahmed and others.