Shibu Mishra, MLA Lumding, in his welcome address, extended a warm welcome to the Railway Minister for his visit to Lumding and the people of Lumding who gathered there in large numbers with the hope of finding a solution to the burning problems of Lumding.

Gohain said in his speech that in no case the importance of Railway town Lumding would be allowed to be degraded, rather it will be developed to a large extent. He said that the recent gauge conversion had compelled the administration to shift a large number of people from Lumding to areas outside the jurisdiction of the NF Railways. He added that 20, 000 posts are lying vacant in the NF Railways and the recruitment will help in filling the vacancies of Lumding which would be created out of new development works like Diesel Shed, Pit Line, etc.

In a press conference held at the Executive Lawn at the Railway Station, Gohain said that a Pit Line, a Chord Line from Manderdisa via Dakshin Lumding to Lumding station would be constructed. The trouble between the Municipality and railway authority regarding ‘market’ would be ended. Eviction notice against permanent residents of the railway town, inception of Diesel Shed, etc., were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Mission Ranjan Das, former MLA Karimganj, Shibu Mishra, local MLA, Sushil Dutta, ex-MLA, Lumding, Ripan Das and Uttam Das, president and vice-president Mandal BJP Hojai district respectively, Chahate Ram, GM Open Line, HK Jagni, GM Construction, PK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding, BK Mishra, Sr. DCM and Kishore Sharma, branch president AGP, Lumding among others.

Ganesh puja: The five daylong Ganesh puja From September 5, concluded on September 9. Four community pujas were held in Lumding. Out of four, two pujas were celebrated in Gandhi Colony and the two at Brick Field and Crossing Gate area, Lumding respectively.

A large number of people attended the puja pandals everyday. The organisers nicely decorated the pandals with modern amenities of electrification.