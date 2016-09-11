 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
PRANJAL BHUYAN
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will set up two new skill centres under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in Assam.

The two proposed Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) will come up at Darrang and Udalguri districts as part of the Government’s plan to fast track skill development initiatives in North East and to further enhance skill development initiatives for the youths of the region.

Sources said that a meeting took place earlier this week between Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), and Ramen Deka, Lok Sabha MP from Mangaldai, where the decision in this regard was taken.

In July, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the PMKVY with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore to impart skill training to one crore people over the next four years (2016-2020).

PMKVY will impart fresh training to 60 lakh youths and certify skills of 40 lakh persons acquired non-formally under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). The target allocation between fresh training and RPL will be flexible and interchangeable depending on functional and operational requirements.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the implementing agency of PMKVY, will ensure that the courses run in these centres are all aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organises all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude.

NSDC will ensure quality training and management of the structured skill development programme.

Under PMKVY in Assam, there are 82 training providers and there are 324 training centres in which 33,211 candidates have enrolled and 33,181 have been trained.

MSDE has also asked the Labour and Employment Department of the Government of Assam to allocate unutilised Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and Kaushalya Vardhan Kendras (KVK) to NSQF compliant training providers, including NSDC training providers.

There are also plans to train tea garden workers under Recognition of Prior Learning, for which the details of the tea workers and centres are being shared by the Labour and Employment Department of the Assam Government.

MSDE has planned to set up skill development centres in all clusters of Assam as defined in the PMKVY guidelines to increase skill development of the younger generation.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     