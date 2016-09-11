The two proposed Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) will come up at Darrang and Udalguri districts as part of the Government’s plan to fast track skill development initiatives in North East and to further enhance skill development initiatives for the youths of the region.

Sources said that a meeting took place earlier this week between Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), and Ramen Deka, Lok Sabha MP from Mangaldai, where the decision in this regard was taken.

In July, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the PMKVY with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore to impart skill training to one crore people over the next four years (2016-2020).

PMKVY will impart fresh training to 60 lakh youths and certify skills of 40 lakh persons acquired non-formally under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). The target allocation between fresh training and RPL will be flexible and interchangeable depending on functional and operational requirements.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the implementing agency of PMKVY, will ensure that the courses run in these centres are all aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organises all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude.

NSDC will ensure quality training and management of the structured skill development programme.

Under PMKVY in Assam, there are 82 training providers and there are 324 training centres in which 33,211 candidates have enrolled and 33,181 have been trained.

MSDE has also asked the Labour and Employment Department of the Government of Assam to allocate unutilised Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and Kaushalya Vardhan Kendras (KVK) to NSQF compliant training providers, including NSDC training providers.

There are also plans to train tea garden workers under Recognition of Prior Learning, for which the details of the tea workers and centres are being shared by the Labour and Employment Department of the Assam Government.

MSDE has planned to set up skill development centres in all clusters of Assam as defined in the PMKVY guidelines to increase skill development of the younger generation.