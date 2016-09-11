 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
Correspondent
 KOKRAJHAR, Sept 10 - The Peoples’ Democratic Movement for Boroland (PDMB) has reduced the proposed Boroland bandh from 100 hours to 12 hours on September 15 next, said Jebra Ram Muchahary, president of the PDMB in a press meet held at Prasanti Lodge, here recently.

Talking to mediapersons Muchahary said that the decision was taken in an emergent executive meeting of PDMB which was held at Kokrajhar.

The PDMB reviewed the 100-hour Boroland bandh call to begin from September 12 in demand of creation of a separate State of Boroland on the northern bank of the river Brahmaputra mainly in response to appeals made by some organisations including United Muslim Minority Cell (UMMC) of Boroland for their religious festival ‘Idul Zuha’ to be held on September 13 and the Martyr’s Day observation of the peace-talks faction of NDFB to be held on September 14 next, Muchahary said.

During the bandh apart from essential services all the educational institutions will be exempted, he added. He also appealed to all sections of people to cooperate during the 12-hour bandh to press the Government of India to adopt and spell out a clear-cut policy to settle the Boroland issue.

At the same time, he appealed to all the stakeholders of the Boroland movement to unite in order to intensify the peaceful, democratic movement to achieve the long-cherished dream of Boroland for peace and prosperity of the people living in Boroland.

Muchahary has also demanded from the Government of India to resume the suspended tripartite talks between the Boroland struggling groups, the Government of India and the Government of Assam, which has not been addressed as yet, he said.

