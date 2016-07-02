 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
Correspondent
 GOALPARA, Sept 10 - The district administration recently carried out market inspection to check the prices of essential commodities in the district which have become a common feature these days.

The team of enforcement officials including that from Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs department and also from the Sales Tax led by ADC Dhiman Kr Choudhury who during routine inspections of Goalpara market observed that the soaring prices of essential commodities is primarily due to certain malpractices indulged in by a section of unscrupulous traders who charge exorbitant prices from gullible customers as the team found out during checking of two grocery shops namely, M/s Ashalota Store ( proprietor: Mohan Kr Roy) and M/s Anamika Store ( proprietor, Moloy Saha) in the New Market, Opposite ASTC Goalpara.

Upon inspection of the purchase papers, the Supply officials found that these stores were realising rates of various pulses at around 15% above their purchase prices from the customers, which according to them is illegal as per the Essential Commodity Act, 1955 and also as per the minutes of the meeting held at the DC’s Office on 2.7.16.

The Sales Tax Department has registered a case against M/s Ashalota Store for not issuing cash memos to the customers.

The team on a visit to the main vegetable, mutton, chicken and fish markets found that no wholesale rates were written but instead the retail prices of the vegetables were displayed to the customers on their display board in front of the shops.

The enforcement officials found the rates of the commodities as follows: potato: Rs 20; onion: Rs 20; tomato: Rs 40; cabbage: Rs 40; jika: Rs 30; bhol: Rs 20; ladies’ finger: Rs 55; cucumber: Rs 40; carrot: Rs 110; bean: Rs 95; capsicum:Rs 90; kumura(joha): Rs 40; kumura (local): Rs 30; squash: Rs 30; potol: Rs 40; brinjal: Rs 40; local chicken: Rs 260; broiler chicken: Rs 95; mutton: Rs 300-400; catla fish (local): Rs 200; rohu fish (local-cut pieces): Rs 800 and so on.

In this regard, the local people have complained that the display boards should be of standard dimensions as it will enable the customers to see the prices of the products before buying and also to make price comparison in the market. Also, these people have questioned the accuracy of the digital electronic balance used by most of the shopkeepers and urged the legal metrology section of the Department of Weights and Measures to check all the electronic balances for their accuracy, in all the commercial establishments across the district.

Apart from this, the Sales Tax Department has registered cases against two cloth shops at Boro Bazar namely M/s Bongaigaon Store and M/s Tanusree for not issuing cash memos while a total of 30 bags of banned plastic carry bags were seized from the market.

Talking to this correspondent, ADC Dhiman Kr Choudhury said that issuing of cash memos to customers should be made compulsory to check the menace of tax evasion by these traders. He also said that there will be dual benefit– on the one hand, the State will be able to further increase sales tax collection while on the other, the prices will be controlled if people become more aware and purchase goods against cash memos.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     