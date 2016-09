State archer wins gold



GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - The Indian women archery team, comprising of Promila Daimary (of Assam), Ankita and Madhu won gold medal in the second phase Asia Cup Archery World Ranking Tournament today. The championship is going on at Chinese Taipei Taiwan from September 7 and will be concluded on September 14, informed Assam Archery Association president Jayanta Boro in a release.