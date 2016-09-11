Lakhimpur DSA striker Arun Nayak put his team ahead in the 32nd minute and they maintained the lead till the break. But, Lakhipur DSA strikers Stephan Ralson and Alfred Lalrutsang scored one goal each in the 42nd and 53rd minute respectively in the second half and that was enough to earn them the champion’s trophy.

Hemandra Nath Brahma, president of the Assam Football Association and Doneswar Goyari, Executive Member of BTC handed over the champion’s trophy and cash award of Rs 20,000 to Lakhipur District Sports Association.

Ankur Dutta, secretary of Assam Football Association and Mangal Sing Narzary, father of late Sujit Narzary handed over the runners-up trophy and cash award of Rs 15,000 to Lakhimpur DSA.