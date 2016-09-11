Infantino, who will arrive in Goa on September 27 for the AFC Extraordinary Congress, is expected to return to the FIFA headquarters in Switzerland the same day, an AIFF official said.

The five candidates who will contest the election at the AFC Extraordinary Congress include Zhang Jian (China PR), Ali Kafashian Naeni (Islamic Republic of Iran), Mong Gyu Chung (Korea Republic), Saudi A Aziz Al-Mohannadi (Qatar) and Zainudin Nordin (Singapore). – PTI