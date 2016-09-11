 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL

 COLOMBO, Sept 10: Australian bowlers set up a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to spoil veteran batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan’s farewell and sweep the two-match Twenty20 series in Colombo on Friday.

The visitors, who won the first match after scoring a world record 263, rode on opener Glenn Maxwell’s 29-ball 66 to chase down their 129-run target with 13 balls to spare.

Earlier Aussie bowlers James Faulkner and Adam Zampa claimed three wickets each to restrict the hosts to 128 for nine despite Dhananjaya de Silva’s fighting half-century.

Dilshan, who quit the one-day format in the middle of the five-match series which Sri Lanka lost 1-4, scored just one off three balls in his final international game but took two wickets to add drama to Australia’s chase.

The 39-year-old Dilshan, who participated in 87 Tests, 330 ODIs and 80 T20s, was given a standing ovation by a raucous home crowd as he ended his 17-year-long glittering career.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka: K Perera c Warner b faulkner 22, T Dilshan c Warner b Hastings 1, D de Silva c Faulkner b Starc 62, D Chandimal c&b Faulkner 4, K Mendis lbw b Zampa 5, C Kapugedara c Warner b Zampa 7, T Perera c head b Zampa 0, S Pathirana c&b Hastings 6, S Prasanna c Khawaja b Faulkner 7, S Senanayake not out 7, S Lakmal not out 0. Extras: (lb-1, w-5, nb-1) 7. Total: (9 wickets; 20 overs) 128. Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-44, 3-51, 4-58, 5-76, 6-76, 7-86, 8-114, 9-125. Bowling: Starc 4-0-32-1, Hastings 4-0-23-2, Maxwell 1-0-16-0, Faulkner 4-0-19-3, Zampa 4-0-16-3, Henriques 3-0-21-0.

Australia: D Warner c T Perera b Pathirana 25, G Maxwell b Prasanna 66, M Henriques st K Perera b Pathirana 1, J Faulkner run out 1, M Wade c Chandimal b Dilshan 14, U Khawaja lbw b Dilshan 6, T Head not out 9, P Nevill not out 3. Extras: (lb 1, w 4) 5. Total: (6 wickets; 17.5 overs) 130. Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-97, 3-98, 4-99, 5-113, 6-120. Bowling: Lakmal 2-0-15-0, Senanayake 4-0-36-0, Pathirana 2.5-0-23-2, T Perera 1-0-19-0, Prasanna 4-1-16-1, de Silva 2-0-12-0, Dilshan 2-0-8-2. – AFP

