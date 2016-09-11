The State Council of Ministers has already given a green signal for setting up the IPB so that entrepreneurs could get various clearances under one roof.

“It will be a single widow system to streamline the existing troublesome system of setting up industrial unit in Tripura”, said Director of Industries and Commerce VG Jenner here on Thursday.

As per the Cabinet decision, investment to the tune of Rs 50 crore would be cleared by Chief Secretary level Committee while investment amounting to more than Rs 50 crore would go to Industries and Commerce Minister for his consent.

Besides, the State Government has already issued a fresh notification in April extending financial support to the entrepreneurs in the aftermath of Northeast Industrial and Investment Policy’s suspension.

“An entrepreneur could get 35 per cent subsidy of the total investment and maximum subsidy money should not cross Rs 60 lakh”, he said.

Inspite of repeated requests to the Centre, demand for restoration of NEIIP is yet to be accepted by BJP-led Modi Government virtually stalling industrial growth.

Under the NEIIP, an entrepreneur could receive 35 per cent subsidy of the total investment and that too there was no upper cap in the investment.

All the Northeastern States have been strongly batting for immediate restoration of NEIIP to boost the industrial scenario of the region.

Jenner further said process has already begun on how to improve Indo-Bangla trade. Organisation like CATS and EXIM are coming up to break the restrictions.

Citing an example, Dr Jenner said rubber thread producing plant at Bodhjung Industrial Estate in Tripura is not allowed to export through Akhaura Integrated Check Post. “Of late, there was a meeting of Joint Working Group to remove restrictions. What is possible at Patropole should be allowed at Akhaura ICP. We hope export trade barriers will be removed shortly as both parties are working on it”, he added.