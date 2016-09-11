The Chief Minister also assured the teachers’ body that all its demands will be discussed at appropriate levels and the government will take positive actions soon.

He gave the assurances when a five-member ATA delegation led by its president Tarh Yaku and general secretary Tania Hakam called on him here today with a memorandum earlier submitted to the Education Minister.

The Chief Minister urged the teachers to be sincere in imparting quality education to students and dedicate themselves to make Arunachal a better place to live in.

He also told the delegation that the State Government will soon rationalise the posting of teachers in the State. The ATA, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the Teachers’ Day announcement and requested for early notification of the same.

The ATA memorandum included demands for complete bifurcation of Elementary and Secondary Education department in the district and block levels, fast-tracking of promotional process for all categories of teachers and early release of pending salaries of contractual teachers appointed under SSA, RMSA and KGBV schemes.