 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
Correspondent
 AGARTALA, Sept 10 - A tussle between Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath and Trinamool Congress looks inevitable over the post of Leader of Opposition (LO) in Tripura Assembly.

The Speaker, who is currently in his home subdivision Dharmanagar in North Tripura, is scheduled to return here tomorrow, according to sources.

“I will take a final decision on giving status of main opposition party to All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) and LoP on September 12 after exploring all legal options”, he said over telephone on Saturday.

Nath pointed out that a party needs at least 10 MLAs of the 60-seat Assembly to get LO post in the House as per the Parliamentary Practice and Procedure and Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Tripura Assembly.

“Since AITMC has six legislators of the total 60 members, the party is not eligible to get LO post. Anyway, I will officially communicate my decision to AITMC on September 12”, he said.

Nath further clarified there are differences in Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Legislative Assemblies in the country. In Tripura, having ten per cent MLAs of the total strength is must to get LO post which AITMC doesn’t have.

AITMC State leadership, however, is not convinced with the opinion of the Speaker on the LO issue. “As per the Parliamentary Procedures, ten per cent of the total strength is enough to get LO post and the party has such a number. Therefore, DC Hrangkhwal who was elected as AITMC legislature party leader, deserves to get LO post”, said MLA Asish Saha.

