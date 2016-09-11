Khandu’s assurance came when Commanding Officer of 11 Airmen Selection Centre of IAF, Squadron Leader VPV Baliga called on him at his office here today, an official release informed. Khandu requested recruitment of maximum number of youths of the State in the force.

The IAF would conduct two separate Air Men Recruitment Rallies at Itanagar on October 1 for the western zone and at Tezu on October 5 for eastern zone of the State. – PTI