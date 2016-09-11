Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Sept 10 - Night-long torrential rain on Thursday triggered flash floods and landslides in parts of West Siang district, disrupting surface communication and throwing normal life out of gear. Large-scale devastation to properties has been reported in many places of the district.
The Aalo-Pasighat road was totally cut off this morning and the Pasighat-bound passengers from Aalo were stranded between Logum Jini and Pangin.
Flash flood continued at Ego Bango area and people are still reeling under flood. Roads, paddyfields, dwelling places, godowns, etc., at low-lying places are adversely affected.