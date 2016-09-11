“She is the golden girl of the country who made all Indians proud with her performance in gymnastics and she should be made the brand ambassador of our country. I would raise the issue in the next session of Parliament,” Banerjee told reporters on Thursday.

Banerjee, also a Trinamool Congress MP, felicitated her at her home at Abhoynagar here on behalf of the party.

Vice president of Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy felicitated the gymnast on behalf of TMC and gave her a plaque, an ‘uttario’, two sarees and a gold necklace in presence of chairman of Tripura unit of TMC, Ratan Chakraborty. – PTI