OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
Correspondnet
 SHILLONG, Sept 10 - The judicial committee, constituted on One Rank One Pension (OROP) will hold its hearing in Guwahati on September 13.

The Committee was constituted to hear grievances of Defence veterans (ex-servicemen) related to OROP. The judicial committee is headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy, retired Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

The Committee is holding hearings for Defence veterans at several places across India. These hearings are being held to address and resolve the representations that were submitted after OROP was implemented from July 1 this year.

All Defence veterans can attend the meeting at Rangamahal Narangi Cantonment from 11 am onwards on September 13, Defence sources said.

