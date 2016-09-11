 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 10 - Nagaland Government aims to provide houses to one lakh urban populace by 2022 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Housing for All (Urban) Mission.

Informing this during the first State Level Consultative Meeting with administrators of urban local bodies in Kohima yesterday, Parliamentary Secretary for Municipal Affairs R Tohanba said the scheme will cover all the 27 recognised town councils and three municipal councils while urging the officials to be sincere in their approach in order to successfully implement the scheme.

A decade ago emphasis was upon rural development, but with increasing demand and growth trend in the urban sector, the Centre started focusing on urban sector, Tohanba said.

Tohanba said it was earlier decided that in Nagaland the implementation of the scheme would be based on beneficiary-led own construction where the Centre will extend grant-in-aid up to Rs 1.5 lakh per beneficiary.

He suggested that there should be close coordination between the urban local bodies and the department to efficiently implement the scheme.

The ‘Housing for All’ mission is being implemented in all the 23 urban local bodies in Nagaland at present. With the declaration of more towns being notified as statutory towns, Tohanba hoped that the Centre will agree to include those new towns too.

Tohanba added that in recent years, there has been a paradigm shift in the trend of urbanisation in Nagaland, with the urban population rising, and rural population declining.

He stated that the ‘Housing for All’ scheme is an initiative to curb urban homeless by providing subsidy to the beneficiaries who are without a house or who have a small house for enhancement of rooms. He expressed hope for successful implementation of this mission in the State.

Meanwhile, Tohanba also informed that 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies as approved by the State Cabinet will very shortly be notified by the State Election Commission.

Acknowledging concerns from certain quarters that women’s reservation will undermine the special constitutional guarantee accorded to the Nagas under Article 371-A, the Parliamentary Secretary said, “We should feel that with women reservation, the Naga women are empowered to actively participate in the important decision making bodies.”

“This will enhance quality of governance and will not in anyway dilute nor infringe the privileges guaranteed under the Constitution to the Nagas”, he added.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     