 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Orientation course
CORRESPONDENT
 JALUKBARI, Sept 10 - Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) organized a ‘NSS Orientation Course for Programme Officers’ from September 4 to 10. The programme was sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Twenty participants from the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam participated in the programme.

Course Director, ETI & AFM, WR Singh inaugurated the programme. Hementa Rabha, Senior Project Officer, IIE, briefed the participants about the programme, its outline and objectives. The main objective of the programme was to train the NSS officers in a valued way.

IIE has already conducted seventeen such training programmes and had trained more than 300 NSS Programme Officers from different colleges and universities of northeastern states.

The closing function was held on Friday. Jyotsna Sitling, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship attended the closing function as chief guest. Manoj K Das, Director of IIE, addressed the participants and urged them to motivate the youth volunteers to work towards nation building and development of society.

A depiction of the NSS movement through Warli art along with the completion certificates were presented to the trained NSS programme officers.

Birth centenary

GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - The 100th birth centenary celebration of Silpi Late Kamal Narayan Chowdhury will be held on September 21 at Rabindra Bhawan. The programme will be organized by Satya Narayan Chowdhury Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs of Assam government. A contemporary of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Phani Sharma, Kamal Narayan Chowdhury had directed the fourth Assamese film Badon Barphookan in the year 1947 and was the music director of the second Assamese film Monomati (1939). On the day, Satya Narayan Chowdhury Trust will also give an award to an eminent person from the fraternity of art and culture, for which an award selection committee has also being formed, a press release stated.

  Orientation course
