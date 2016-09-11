 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - The five-day Guwahati Theatre Festival, which will present as many as six famous plays featuring some of the top names in the industry, will begin on September 14 at the Pragjyoti ITA, Machkhowa, here.

The organisers of the event, G Plus, an English weekly, in association with Ballantine, aims to showcase world-class performances by leading theatre actors from Mumbai coupled with quality entertainment making it a prestigious landmark in the cultural landscape of Guwahati.

The festival will bring together premium plays like 2 to Tango 3 to Jive, The Vagina Monologues, Hamlet – The Crown Prince, The Living Room, The Truth of Womanhood and One on One – all from leading theatre production houses of Mumbai.

“The purpose of this unique festival is to provide a platform in the region for a diverse range of world-class performing groups to showcase their performances amongst new audiences infusing freshness and vivacity,” said Sunit Jain, one of the organisers.

“Along with the plays, this festival also promises to provide learning opportunities to the local youth through workshops and interactions that have been planned with the visiting experts in the field of performing arts,” added Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, the festival director.

The plays would feature popular names like Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Neil Bhoopalam, Saurabh Shukla, Kalki Koechlin, Rajit Kapoor, Nigar Khan, among others.

