The programme started with the ceremonial flag hoisting by Prof Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies of ADTU, guest of honour Dr Jayashree Goswami Mahanta, Dr NN Dutta, Chancellor of ADTU, Prof (Dr) Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of ADTU, and other dignitaries and guests.

As the university has students from all over the Northeast region as well as from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Uganda, students from each country welcomed the dignitaries and other guests with their national anthems.

Prof (Dr) Deka, in his speech, said that more than 100 students have enrolled for PhD course this year.

Various awards were presented to outstanding students for their academic excellence and also to some staff of the university for their performance.

Workshop on nutrition

GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - A workshop on Health & Nutrition was organised by Family Forum of Special Olympics Bharat, Assam Chapter, and Ashadeep in collaboration with UNICEF and Project Child (an initiative of Lions Club).

The resource persons for the event were Dr Sameer Pawar, nutrition specialist, UNICEF, Dr Shantonu Kumar Das, CEO, Project Child and Ms Manisha Choudhury, nutrition consultant, UNICEF.

Important facts and inputs regarding the nutrition aspect of children with special needs were highlighted by the dignitaries. There were around 100 participants, including parents from Sahayika, Asha Rehabilitation Centre and Ashadeep and also volunteers and committee members of Special Olympics Bharat, Assam Chapter.