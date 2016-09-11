 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Down Town University foundation day
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - City-based Assam Down Town University celebrated its seventh foundation day earlier this week at its premises in Panikhaiti here.

The programme started with the ceremonial flag hoisting by Prof Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies of ADTU, guest of honour Dr Jayashree Goswami Mahanta, Dr NN Dutta, Chancellor of ADTU, Prof (Dr) Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of ADTU, and other dignitaries and guests.

As the university has students from all over the Northeast region as well as from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Uganda, students from each country welcomed the dignitaries and other guests with their national anthems.

Prof (Dr) Deka, in his speech, said that more than 100 students have enrolled for PhD course this year.

Various awards were presented to outstanding students for their academic excellence and also to some staff of the university for their performance.

Workshop on nutrition

GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - A workshop on Health & Nutrition was organised by Family Forum of Special Olympics Bharat, Assam Chapter, and Ashadeep in collaboration with UNICEF and Project Child (an initiative of Lions Club).

The resource persons for the event were Dr Sameer Pawar, nutrition specialist, UNICEF, Dr Shantonu Kumar Das, CEO, Project Child and Ms Manisha Choudhury, nutrition consultant, UNICEF.

Important facts and inputs regarding the nutrition aspect of children with special needs were highlighted by the dignitaries. There were around 100 participants, including parents from Sahayika, Asha Rehabilitation Centre and Ashadeep and also volunteers and committee members of Special Olympics Bharat, Assam Chapter.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     